Dear Government, You’ve Ruined US

Published on October 25th, 2013 | by Luis Cavalcanti

Dear Government, You’ve ruined us. There is a generational divide here. My father’s generation is concerned about the national debt. They think that texting and Facebook-ing are ruining the lives of the up-and-coming. My generation, however, ... Read More


Republicans and Bitcoin

Published on July 30th, 2012 | by Jon Holmquist

Jon Holmquist is a partner at www.coinabul.com, Bitcoin’s only marketplace for gold bullion You can contact Jon at jon [at] coinabul.com with any questions regarding Bitcoin. Fiat currencies have some inefficiencies. These inefficiencies are costing our ... Read More


Debacle at the Louisiana Convention

Published on June 5th, 2012 | by Luis Cavalcanti

I hadn’t seen video of the convention itself. All I’d heard were reports that Paul supporters were elected to the delegate positions, that the chairman was ousted, and that the party itself had been turned on ... Read More


Ron Paul (Probably) Wins Alaska

Published on May 7th, 2012 | by Luis Cavalcanti

In Alaska, Ron Paul’s people won over the State Chair, the Vice Chair (sort of), the Secretary Position, and the Assistant Secretary Position in the Alaska GOP. Also, many of the RP delegates are claiming that ... Read More


Kony 2012

Published on March 18th, 2012 | by Luis Cavalcanti

If you missed all the hoopla this last week, here’s the Kony 2012 video in full. KONY 2012 from INVISIBLE CHILDREN on Vimeo... Read More


